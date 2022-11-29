SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in federal court, Jonas Whaley, 37 of Chenango County, was sentenced to just over 7 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

Whaley pled guilty and admitted that he possessed 50+ grams of methamphetamine along with two pistols and a revolver that he used to protect himself, the drugs he was distributing, and drug proceeds during a trafficking scheme.

Whaley will also serve a 4-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release and forfeit $3,600 in drug proceeds.