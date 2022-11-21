SOUTH OTSELIC, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 17th, a South Otselic man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began in the Town of Norwich.

Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies entered a local business and attempted to arrest Kory Minshall, 42, on an active arrest warrant.

While deputies attempted to take him into custody, he fled the location in a vehicle. He initiated a police pursuit that led into the Town of Oxford, through the Village of Oxford, and back into Norwich before his vehicle became disabled.

Minshall then ran from the moving vehicle but was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

He has been charged with the following:

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

An Arrest Warrant

Minshall was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail in lieu of cash ball. He is set to appear in the Town of Norwich Court, Town of Oxford Court, and the Village of Oxford Court to face numerous charges.