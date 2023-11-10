NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Health Department is ensuring local adults can receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite their insurance status.

The department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for uninsured and underinsured individuals in its basement clinic room on November 16 and November 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. each day. The event is presented through the Bridge Access Program which provides vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs.

If your insurance does not cover vaccination costs and you would like to receive the shot, please call (607)337-1660 for an appointment. You may also call if you are unsure of your insurance status and are looking to be pre-approved.

You must be 18 years old or older to receive a vaccine at the clinic.

The Chenango County Health Department is located at 5 Court Street in Norwich.