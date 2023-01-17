NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Chenango County District Attorney Michael Ferrarese announced that he will be running for his second term in 2023.

Ferrarese served as a prosecutor in the DA’s Office for more than a decade before being elected to his current position in 2019.

Over the weekend, he was unanimously endorsed for re-election by the Chenango County Republican Committee.

Ferrarese, age 52, released the following statement:

“I’m running for re-election as Chenango County District Attorney because nothing is more important to me than keeping the children and families of our communities safe. “I’ve spent my career prosecuting criminals and removing dangerous criminals from our streets, but there is much more work to be done.”

According to his campaign staff, under Ferrarese’s leadership, the Chenango County DA’s office has handled more than 1,000 misdemeanor cases and 300 felony cases with no cases being dismissed due to untimely prosecution.

Ferrarese is a graduate of Manhattan College and Albany Law School; he lives in Oxford with his wife and daughter.

The 2023 General Election will be held on November 7th.