CHENANGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Chenango County and all businesses checked were in compliance.

The ten businesses in compliance were:

Stewart’s Express, State Route 8, Guilford, NY

Smiley’s Stop N’ Shop, Main Street, Guilford, NY

B&W Wines & Liquors, West Main Street, Bainbridge, NY

Smiley’s, North Main Street, Bainbridge, NY

Sunoco/Country Store, South Main Street, Bainbridge, NY

Mirabito, East River Street, Bainbridge, NY

Speedway, State Highway 7, Bainbridge, NY

Afton Country Store, Maple Avenue, Afton, NY

Mirabito Quickway, Main Street, Afton, NY

Snake Bite Liquors, Main Street, Afton, NY

During the initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who, if asked, cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth. When asked for their ID they must show their real New York State ID.

This means that cashiers who are busted simply do not ask for an ID at all.