NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, The Downtown Men, a tribute to Billy Joel, are coming to the Chenango Arts Council in Norwich.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Martin W. Kappel theater on West Main Street.

The Downtown Men is an accomplished group of musicians from several Upstate New York bands including The Swooners, The Beadle Brothers, The Uptown Groove, and more.

According to the Arts Council, they don’t try to impersonate Billy Joel, but they enjoy performing his songs to audiences who share a love for his music.

The band has already played sold out rooms across New York including in Rochester, Utica, and Sylvan Beach.

Tickets are still available for $10-$25 here.