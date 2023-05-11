NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this week, Assemblyman Joe Angelino (R-Norwich) attended the New York State Police Memorial Remembrance Ceremony that was held on the Empire State Plaza.

Norwich native Sgt. Floyd Brent Chomyszak was honored by having his name added to the memorial of NYS police officers that died in the line of duty.

Sgt. Chomyszak served with the state police for 24 years from 1987 to 2011. Most notably, he served for 6 months at Ground Zero following the September 11th attacks.

Sgt. Chomyszak passed away on August 23, 2022 from cancer that he developed following his assignment to the search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site in 2001.

“I was extremely proud to help honor this great man,” said Angelino. “Sgt. Chomyszak was a hero plain and simple, he was selfless and always put others before himself. He served his community with pride and courage. To have his name enshrined forever on the New York state Police Memorial is truly a fitting honor for this great man,.”

To further honor Sgt. Chomyszak, New York State Police have obtained and named a Belgian Shepard K9 “Brent.”

The dog will be assigned to Troop D where Sgt. Chomyszak was last stationed.