OXFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.

According to police, a 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by 18-year-old Ayden Strong of Norwich, failed to travel around a sharp corner and overturned.

During the crash, Taylor Demuth, 18, of Norwich, was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the truck received minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

It was further determined that the vehicle was uninsured, unregistered, and the driver was not licensed.

The investigation is ongoing.