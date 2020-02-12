UNC falls to last place in ACC with 74-57 loss at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 11: Cole Anthony #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tries to stop Brandon Childress #0 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at LJVM Coliseum Complex on February 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest built a 44-26 lead by halftime and never looked back in a 74-57 win over North Carolina Tuesday night. The loss marks four in a row for the Tar Heels, who now find themselves in last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Andrien White and Brandon Childress combined for 29 points for the Demon Deacons. Childress had a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Chaundree Brown added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Armando Bacot, Cole Anthony, and Christian Keeling combined for all but 12 points of UNC’s scoring output. As a team, the Tar Heels shot just shy of 34 percent from the floor and were 1-of-15 from 3-point range.

UNC was coming off a narrow overtime loss to Duke at home on Saturday. Its last win was Jan. 27 at North Carolina State. The Tar Heels will next host Virginia on Saturday. After that, they finish the season with four of their final six games away from home. That stretch includes trips to Louisville and Duke.

Wake Forest had just one win in its last six games going into Tuesday. It will head to Miami on Saturday.