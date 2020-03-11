UNC batters Virginia Tech to advance in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina blew out Virginia Tech Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, 78-56. With that, the Tar Heels keep their season going for at least another day.
UNC outscored the Hokies 46-30 in the second half. Garrison Brooks led the way with XX points over the final 20 minutes on his way to a game-best 20. Armando Bacot had 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double while Brandon Robinson and Cole Anthony finished in double figures, as well.
Virginia Tech was 6-of-18 from 3-point range in the first half and 4-of-18 in the second. The Hokies were only 18-of-62 from the floor while UNC finished 26-of-56.
Tar Heels found their rhythm inside with 24 points in the paint in the second half. They finished the game with a plus-15 rebound differential.
UNC made a handful of runs in the first half only for the Hokie sharpshooters to bring Virginia Tech back into it. After Hunter Cattoor’s trey cut Virginia Tech’s deficit to 53-41 just past the midway point of the second, Robinson knocked down a pair of his own 3s to drive a 15-2 UNC surge that all but put the game away.
UNC moves on to play Syracuse in Wednesday night’s final game.