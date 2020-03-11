UNC batters Virginia Tech to advance in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels plays the post against P.J. Horne #14 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina blew out Virginia Tech Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, 78-56. With that, the Tar Heels keep their season going for at least another day.

UNC outscored the Hokies 46-30 in the second half. Garrison Brooks led the way with XX points over the final 20 minutes on his way to a game-best 20. Armando Bacot had 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double while Brandon Robinson and Cole Anthony finished in double figures, as well.

Virginia Tech was 6-of-18 from 3-point range in the first half and 4-of-18 in the second. The Hokies were only 18-of-62 from the floor while UNC finished 26-of-56.

Tar Heels found their rhythm inside with 24 points in the paint in the second half. They finished the game with a plus-15 rebound differential.

UNC made a handful of runs in the first half only for the Hokie sharpshooters to bring Virginia Tech back into it. After Hunter Cattoor’s trey cut Virginia Tech’s deficit to 53-41 just past the midway point of the second, Robinson knocked down a pair of his own 3s to drive a 15-2 UNC surge that all but put the game away.

UNC moves on to play Syracuse in Wednesday night’s final game.