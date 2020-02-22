No. 8 Florida State slips past Wolfpack 67-61

North Carolina State’s DJ Funderburk, right, battles with Florida State’s RaiQuan Gray (1) for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help eighth-ranked Florida State take control in the second half and beat North Carolina State 67-61.

Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles.

FSU has won six of seven to stay near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack.

N.C. State was trying to follow its lopsided win against No. 6 Duke with another big one to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

But the Wolfpack shot 40% after halftime as FSU asserted control.

