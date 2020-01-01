No. 2 Duke beats Boston College 88-49 in ACC matchup

Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) shoots while Boston College forward CJ Felder (0) and guard Derryck Thornton (11) watch during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 88-49.

Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and hit 5 of 10 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot nearly 52 percent.

Jones had 10 assists in his return from a foot sprain that had sidelined him for two games.

CJ Felder had 13 points to lead Boston College. The Eagles shot 34 percent for the game.

