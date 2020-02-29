NC State stages comeback, defeats Pittsburgh 77-73

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Reserve forward Jericole Hellems scored 16 points and sparked a second-half comeback to give N.C. State’s NCAA Tournament hopes a boost in a 77-73 win over Pittsburgh.
With N.C. State trailing 58-51, Hellems scored nine points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that gave the Wolfpack its first lead of the game.
Pitt briefly regained the lead with two Eric Hamilton free throws, but the Wolfpack scored the next eight points to grab a seven-point lead and held on to win.
