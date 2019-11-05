NC State releases men’s basketball schedule, will open season with Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State will begin its basketball season Nov. 5 at home against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Georgia Tech.

This season is the first in which the conference’s 15 teams will play a 20-game conference slate. They had been playing an 18-game league schedule for the past seven years.

The Wolfpack will host its first six games of the season before traveling to Memphis on Nov. 28. Wisconsin will visit Dec. 4 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge before N.C. State heads to Wake Forest on Dec. 7 for its second taste of conference action.

The Wolfpack will host North Carolina Jan. 27 and travel to Chapel Hill on Feb. 25. Those games are on a Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Its meetings with Duke — Feb. 19 at PNC Arena and March 2 in Durham — also fall on weekdays.

N.C. State wraps up the season with Wake Forest March 6.