Mooney, Gibbs lead Notre Dame to 87-71 win over Miami

Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) looks to pass between Miami’s Chris Lykes (0) and Keith Stone (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points and made 5-of-6 3-pointers, John Mooney notched his nation-leading 22nd double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and hot-shooting Notre Dame rolled to an 87-71 victory over Miami.

Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists as the Fighting Irish won for the sixth time in eight games.

DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points for the Hurricanes, who saw their three-game win streak snapped.

Notre Dame converted 14 of 31 from 3-point range, including 10 of 18 in the first half while building a 48-29 lead.

