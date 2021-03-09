Duke hammers Boston College in 1st round of ACC Tournament, moves on to play Louisville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke was sharp from 3-point range as it pounded Boston College, 86-51, in Tuesday’s ACC Tournament opener.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 10-2 lead. Boston College cut that deficit down to a basket, 13-10, with 13:16 left in the first half. Duke turned right back around and went on a 16-4 run to distance itself from the Eagles. Jordan Goldwire kickstarted the surge with a 3. DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach also had long-range makes, and Mark Williams capped off the run with a dunk.

Duke led 41-27 at halftime after Goldwire hit another 3 with just a few seconds left on the clock.

The Blue Devils never trailed in the game. They shot 52.5 percent from the floor and were 15-for-32 from 3-point range.

Steward led Duke with 17 points. Williams and Goldwire each scored in double figures, too. The Blue Devils went deep into their bench thanks to the large advantage.

No Boston College players scored in double figures.

Duke, needing to win the conference championship to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, will face Louisville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.