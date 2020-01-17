Chase for the Championship | Jan. 16

Chase for the Championship

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Clemson kicked off ACC play by dropping their first three games. But in the last week, the Tigers defeated No. 3 Duke and N.C. State at home.

What could match a win against the Blue Devils? Breaking a 60-year-old losing streak.

The Tigers won for the first time ever against North Carolina in Chapel Hill over the weekend. A loss that left Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams saying it was the lowest point in his coaching career.

Duke’s chance to rebound from their loss at Clemson is a matchup with No. 11 Louisville in Durham.

North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) coves his face after missing a final three-point attempt in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now