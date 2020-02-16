1st half run helps Miami in 71-54 win over Wake Forest

Wake Forest guard Torry Johnson (11) goes up for a shot against Miami center Rodney Miller Jr. (14) and guard Dejan Vasiljevic (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami defeated Wake Forest 71-54. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Chris Lykes and Isaiah Wong scored 13 points each to lead Miami to a 71-54 victory over Wake Forest.

Kameron McGusty and Lykes hit 3-pointers that keyed a 14-2 Miami run in the first half.

Wong’s 3-point play with 4:45 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 28-16 lead.

The Demon Deacons rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half and got to within 47-39 on Torry Johnson’s fast-break dunk with 9:11 remaining that ended a string of nine unanswered.

Miami regained its double-digit advantage on McGusty’s 3-pointer.

Brandon Childress scored 15 points for Wake Forest.

