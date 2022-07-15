JOHNSON CITY, NY – Spiedie Fest is getting ready to rumble this summer.

For the first time, the festival is presenting professional wrestling under one of its tents.

Xcite Wrestling, located at the Oakdale Commons, is bringing some big name competitors to square off in its ring.

They include former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer, current AEW star John Morrison and his wife Impact star Taya Valkyrie.

Xcite has been presenting minor league professional wrestling matches in Greater Binghamton for the past 10 years and even offers training.

Owner Jonathan Musok says the festival offers an opportunity to find new fans.

Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says the addition is further proof that the Spiedie Fest has something for everyone.

“We’re trying to do more family stuff, get more families out, mom, dad, the kids, grandma, grandpa come out. These shows are amazing. These bird shows and this dog show, epically the bird show from America’s Got Talent, it’s going to be really really exciting, and then the wrestling is going to be fine for families and groups, and we’re real excited about bringing it out to Spiedie Fest this year,” he says.

“I can’ tell you how excited we are. I’ve got so many messages, so many calls, people are just really excited about this because it’s big for everybody. It’s not just big for me, it’s not just big for Xcite, everybody who has worked for years, this is really special for us. We can’t be more excited for it if we try,” said Xcite Owner Jonathan Musok.

Matches will be held from 2 to 4 on both Saturday August 6th and Sunday August 7th and there will be opportunities for fans to interact with the wrestlers.

Entrance to the matches is included in Spiedie Fest admission.

For Spiedie Fest tickets, go to http://SpiedieFest.com.