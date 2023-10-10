JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s another effort to boost interest in manufacturing jobs by giving high schoolers a first hand look at what they entail.

Broome-Tioga Workforce New York in cooperation with the Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology is holding a series of tours of local manufacturers.

Over 300 students from 6 local school districts will participate in 25 tours at 8 different sites.

They are CMP, Universal, Four Square TRE, BAE, Imperium 3, Buckingham, National Pipe and Plastics, Doron and the Koffman Incubator.

AMT Executive Director Carol Miller says today’s manufacturing uses exciting and innovative technology and should no longer be considered dirty, dull and dangerous.

“We did some recent tours with teachers, with some of the area manufacturers and at one point one of them turned around and said, ‘Poof, mind blown. I’ve never seen this, this is amazing to me. What an exciting opportunity it is for our young people,'” she says.

Workforce New York has also invested in some virtual reality headsets that will allow potential workers to tour factories remotely.