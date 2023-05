BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman is facing drug charges following a police raid on her Westside apartment last week.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched the Edwards Street home of 59-year-old Caroline Dickson last Thursday.

Police allegedly found 6 point 7 ounces of methamphetamine, 17 grams of fentanyl, 40 oxycodone pills, and nearly 20 thousand dollars in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Dickson was arrested on 8 drug-related charges.