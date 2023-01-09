WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the early morning hours of January 5th, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park in Windsor for reports of a person driving through the park firing a weapon out of their window.

Deputies determined the suspect to be 19-year-old Jeremiah Baxter.

Baxter fled the scene but was quickly located on Ostrander Road in Windsor and taken into custody. The rifle was also recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, Baxter was upset at a resident inside the trailer park over a physical dispute that occurred with his relative.

Baxter allegedly drove erratically through the park and fired a rifle round out of the window of his vehicle.

The round allegedly struck a residence inside the park, breaking a window and causing exterior damage.

The residence was occupied, but nobody was struck.

Baxter was charged with felony Reckless Endangerment and taken to the Broome County Jail.