VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Williams Auto Group’s annual Drive Pink campaign raised 6 thousand dollars more than it set out to.

Last month, Williams Toyota of Binghamton and Williams Ford donated 50 dollars to the UHS Breast Center for each vehicle sold off the lot and donated one dollar for every vehicle serviced.

Last week, Williams Auto visited UHS in Vestal to present a 16 thousand dollar check.

Williams had a goal of raising 10 thousand dollars.

The Vice President, Dalton Williams says that since adding the Williams Ford location, there has been more vehicles and customers than ever, which goes hand in hand with the number of donations.

“So, this is a wonderful community here in the Greater Binghamton area and we’re proud to be here. On the back of every license plate it says “partnering with the community,” and we really mean that. Whenever anybody purchases a vehicle with us or services, we always donate back right here locally. And that’s an important tenant to us in our core values and we’re going to keep up with that till the end of time,” he says.

UHS says that the 16 thousand dollars will go to local cancer patients through Sock Out Cancer.

Sock Out Cancer provides up to 15 hundred dollars per patient and covers non-medical expenses such as rent, transportation, or utilities.