WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Friday May 19th, the Whitney Point student council is hosting a charity basketball game between WP’s faculty and Greene CSD’s faculty.
The game will tipoff in the Whitney Point High School Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
by: Roy Santa Croce
Posted:
Updated:
by: Roy Santa Croce
Posted:
Updated:
WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Friday May 19th, the Whitney Point student council is hosting a charity basketball game between WP’s faculty and Greene CSD’s faculty.
The game will tipoff in the Whitney Point High School Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now