SANITARIA SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Brennan Loveless, the 13-year-old avid bicyclist who died in a hit and run crash earlier this year is being remembered this weekend with a bike giveaway.

Loveless was struck and killed while riding his bike along this stretch of Route 7 on New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, Horseheads BMX is holding a free racing day in recognition of National BMX Day.

In addition to offering riders of all ages an opportunity to try out the sport, all riders will be entered into a free raffle to win a new Mongoose Title race bike.

Brennan’s father Tim says his son was out riding his new Christmas present on the day he died.

“He had the flu the whole week of Christmas and he was extremely sick. He got up Christmas morning long enough to put the bike together and he said, ‘Dad, I’m going back to bed.’ He slept the rest of the time until New Year’s and then got up that day and rode all day. He went for his ride and never came home,” he says.

Tim Loveless is angry that the man charged with hitting Brennan and fleeing without calling for help did not appear to show any remorse following his arraignment last week.

Bradley Law of Harpursville is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and a gun charge but the grand jury did not indict him for criminally negligent homicide.

If convicted on both counts, the maximum sentence Law could receive would be 3 and two-thirds to 11 years in prison, if the sentences were served back-to-back.

Brennan’s mother Christina hopes Law gets enough time to reflect on what he did.

“No matter what amount of time he gets, it’s not going to bring our son back. We’re going to be stuck with this feeling forever. Answers why he never stopped or why he didn’t do things different, are going to be always unknown. I hope that he has a lot of time to think about what it would feel like to lose his child, what he’d be going through,” she said.

The bike giveaway was donated by Kristy McWherter Farmers Insurance Agent.

The free BMX riding day begins with a new rider open house and orientation at 11 on Saturday.

The racing will start shortly after 1.

For more information, check out Horseheads BMX on Facebook.