BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were looking for Dalton Lannon on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation for criminal mischief.

Today, they announced that Lannon was located and arrested in Kirkwood.

They said that multiple tips from the community helped in his arrest.

We posted the following story on Tuesday afternoon: Binghamton man wanted for violating criminal mischief probation.

That story made its way to our Facebook page, where an account named Dalton Lannon commented “Peeka Boo!!” at 7:49 p.m.

The comment gained traction throughout the evening and into the following day.

We believe that this was the account of the man arrested today.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their active engagement and assistance.