BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union said “thank you” to local veterans yesterday by assisting them in finding valuable community resources.

After such a successful first go around, Visions presented its 2nd annual Veterans Expo.

Held at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, the event hosted 38 service organizations ranging from benefit providers to local social clubs, and even service animal programs.

A.V.P of Marketing at Visions Mandi DeHate says the goals was to bring all of the needed community resources to one location in order to make it easy and comfortable for veterans to get the help they deserve.

“We realize the dedication they’ve given. Their service is something we want to let them know we’re thankful and we’re grateful for. This is our small, simple way of giving back to them we hope that they understand how appreciative we are for their service and that we really want to help them succeed in life,” said DeHate.

Veterans also got to go home with prizes as they participated in free raffles and activities during the event.

DeHate says this year’s turnout doubled since last year, expanding outside of Broome County with organizations from Syracuse, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.