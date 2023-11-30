JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – What was once dubbed a great white whale of an eyesore on the Triple Cities landscape is now being celebrated as a symbol of Johnson City’s rebirth.

A ribbon cutting was held outside Victory Lofts to officially celebrate the completion of the 40 million dollar renovation project.

Paulus Development of Syracuse has transformed what was once a major Endicott-Johnson Shoe factory into a luxury loft-style apartment building with 156 units.

The giant white building that can be seen from Route 17 had sat vacant and deteriorating for many years when Paulus Development purchased it in early 2020. Since then, what had been projected as a 30 million dollar project ballooned in cost due to inflation, supply chain costs, labor shortages and higher interest rates.

President and founder Matthew Paulus says the finished product makes all of the effort worth it.

“We met these challenges and are pleased today to announce not only the successful completion of this building, but the successful lease-up of this building. At this point, we are down to a handful of units and we are near 100% occupancy,” he says.

The complex features high ceilings, large windows with beautiful views of the valley, an outdoor patio and green space, indoor parking, a fitness center, community room and dog washing set up.

Paulus credits the public private partnerships established with Broome County and New York State as well as financing from the Community Preservation Corporation and JP Morgan Chase.

LeChase Construction was the general contractor.

JC Mayor Marty Meaney says the combination of investments from Binghamton University and UHS with the recent Downtown Revitalization grant means good things for the village.

“Right now, we’re entering an exciting period of rebirth of our downtown. The Victory Lofts is playing a vital role in that process. The Victory Lofts shows all of those who live in and visit the area that Johnson City is the up-and-comer in Broome County and for that we thank you all for your development here,” he said.

Paulus says he has a contract on a neighboring dilapidated old manufacturing building across the street that might be converted into more housing.

He says he’s also still entertaining ideas for what to do with the Victory Building’s 5th floor which has yet to be renovated.