BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton war hero was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.

Every year, Senator Fred Akshar selects one of his veteran constituents for the honor.



Corporal Albert Rood served in the 5th Marine Corp. Division, in the communications unit, during World War Two. Rood served in the 5th assault wave on the beach, at the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.



He was tasked with setting up and maintaining beach communications throughout the heat of battle. He often had to repair and splice broken communications lines in the dead of night.



Corporal Rood was on the island for thirty-six days, and eventually became part of the occupational forces in Japan.

Corporal Albert Rood says, “This was the morning they put, raised the flag on Iwo Jima. I had a cup of coffee on a hot pot, I had to warm it up, and I look back over my shoulder and they were climbing up the mountain. And I remember it well to this day.”

After serving for two and a half years, Rood returned to Binghamton at the age of 21.

Putting his military experience to good use, Corporal Rood worked forty years as a lineman for the New York Telephone Company.



At 96 years-old, Rood continues to serve; he is part of the Marine Corp League funeral honor guard, where he plays trumpet for departed heroes.



You can read more about Corporal Albert Rood at https://www.nysenate.gov/profiles/2022/fred-akshar/albert-warner-rood.