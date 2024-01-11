VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A standing room only crowd showed out for the newly elected Vestal Town Supervisor’s first town board meeting.

Supervisor Maria Sexton saw a packed house at Vestal Town Hall last night.

A majority of people there wanted Sexton to address recent rumors regarding Vestal’s School Resource Officer program.

The rumors suggested that Sexton’s administration had promised two new active-duty police officers with jobs as SRO’s.

Rumors alleged that Sexton was considering taking back the decision to hire the two SRO’s and even cut the SRO program entirely.

Many people at the meeting spoke their minds during a public comment period.

One of which was the school district’s superintendent, Clifford Kasson.

He says that the SRO program does more than increase safety, its giving students and staff an additional resource to confide in and provides a role model for the young kids.

Superintendent of Vestal School District, Clifford Kasson says, “We are looking at, since we have four SRO’s, we would like to get to six SRO’s so that all six of our campuses would have a full-time SRO in each of those buildings. Just looking out for the safety of our students and staff. And we really do look forward to having active police officers in those roles.”

At the meeting, Sexton set the record straight and says that the board did consider not hiring the two officers due to a lack of Town funding.

In the end, Sexton says a majority of the board supports the hiring of the two SRO’s, and so they will be hired.

One board member, Glenn Miller says that the previous administration had already started the hiring process, and not following through with it would be a mistake.

Sexton says that the SRO program is not going anywhere, but that people need to be patient, as she’s still getting her bearings around the office.

Vestal Town Supervisor, Maria Sexton says, “I believe, the majority are in favor of continuing with the hire of the officers and retaining them. Our police force is going to remain strong, our SRO program is going to remain strong. Our SRO program is going to hopefully expand, we’re going to be working on that as well. We think it’s wonderful, we think it’s great.”

She says that spending a few extra dollars to keep kids in school safe is worth it.

At the end of the public comment, the Vestal Police Chief Stace Kitner gave his support to Sexton and her new administration.

The two SRO recruits were in the audience and received a round of applause after hearing Sexton’s support of the program.