VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over in Vestal, another incumbent is facing a challenge from within his own party, this time in a Democratic primary for Supervisor.

Supervisor John Schaffer cast his ballot just steps from his office in the town hall.

Schaffer has been in office for 12 years and served on the board for 6 years prior to that.

He says he works 40 to 50 hours a week on behalf of town residents, not only as Supervisor but also as Fire Commissioner.

Schaffer says he’s confident voters will reward him for a job well done.

“They can see what I’ve done and what I do every day. I’m here for the town, not here for any special interest group. I don’t believe in special interest groups, I believe in what’s good for the whole town. That’s the way I run the town,” he said.

After voting, Schaffer had plans to meet with a constituent to discuss a concern.

This evening, he plans to watch a few of the early results with his dog, but plans to be in bed by the time final results come in.