VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students.

Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Officers located a vehicle that left the roadway and hit a fence on Clayton Avenue.

Officers determined that the victim was 18 year old Kadin Abdullah from Vestal, and that he sustained trauma from the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vestal School District says that Kadin was an irreplaceable part of Vestal’s class of 2023.

School Counselors and other members of the District’s mental health team will be available Monday to support students or staff, and will continue for as long as it is needed.