VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students got to test out a brand new after school study spot yesterday at the Vestal Public Library.

The library announced the grand opening of an upgraded young adult section.

The improvements were made possible by a 10 thousand dollar grant secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The grant paid for new furniture, and a hightop media table with outlets to charge laptops, tablets, and other electronics to help with studying.

Two local teens, Alyse Sargent and Keith Dai, say that the new space is very beneficial for young adults looking to study.

“I feel like it helps me be more productive. There’s less distractions and it’s nice to come here and collaborate with people,” she says.

“Yeah definitely, and in addition, I come to the library a lot as well. So to have a space set for us is really welcoming, and I really like that,” said Dai.

Along with the new space, students also have a chance to relieve stress with therapy dogs that come to the library.

The students say the renovation comes just in time for studying for Regents exams.