VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Vestal veteran says NYSEG wrecked his home’s heating and cooling system and is refusing to pay for it.

As NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke shows us, Jeff Wahl says the monopoly utility is blaming alternative energy.

Jeff Wahl’s Daikin mini split system stopped working on February 2nd. He went outside and found one of two units completing encased in ice. Little did he know it was the start of a months-long ordeal.

“I’ve been dealing with almost a nightmare at this point between a bunch of government agencies and NYSEG and a bunch of finger pointing at this point,” he says.

Wahl quickly alerted Apollo Heating and Cooling which had installed the system two years. The tech reported the problem was high voltage which annulled the system’s warranty. Wahl then called in NYSEG and the lineman who responded confirmed that higher than normal voltage was coming into his home. The NYSEG rep even went so far as to pledge that the utility would pay for the damage.

“He honestly said they won’t even question it anymore. They understand how screwed up things are. This is verbatim with what he said to me. So, I understood. I didn’t do this, Apollo didn’t do this. I don’t control the electricity coming in.”

So Wahl filed a claim for 30 thousand dollars with the company and a month later a line supervisor came to his home. The supervisor told Wahl that he could not replicate the problem and that the previous lineman was not qualified to diagnose it and should have never made any promises. NYSEG to this day blames solar panels ETM Solar Works installed in 2018.

“NYSEG has tried to use ETM or the fact that I have solar as a scapegoat. But the fact of the matter is I’ve been allowed to keep my solar on the entire time so if the solar was an issue, why is it still on? It doesn’t make sense. They’re talking out of both sides of their mouth.”

ETM responded to Wahl that NYSEG knows full well that they are the cause of the problem and that they have a penchant for playing dumb. NYSEG insists that its technicians tested the regulator and found that it was working properly.

In a statement, it says, ‘Our top priority will always be to provide, safe, reliable service to our customers, and in this instance, that was determined to be the case.’

Wahl says years of flickering lights and brief power outages have convinced him that NYSEG has an underlying problem it needs to correct.

“I’ve spoken to everybody about this issue and basically I’m stuck in this endless loop and it goes back to NYSEG. NYSEG needs to take accountability for the electric.”

Wahl says it’s not just the cost of a new HVAC system that troubles him. He’s worried that excessive voltage could spark a fire. In Vestal, Jim Ehmke NC34.

The Public Service Commission is currently considering a NYSEG proposal to raise its delivery fees by double digits over the coming years.