BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, January 14th, and Monday, January 16th, all Broome County DMV offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The DMV’s will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 17th.

The Broome County Clerk’s observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well, but it will also be closed on Friday, January 27th, to allow for building upgrades and improvements.

According to Broome County, this will include the installation of new fixtures which are both ADA and COVID compliant.

The county clerk’s office will re-open to the public on Monday, January 30th.