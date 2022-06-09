ENDICOTT, NY – A senior at Union-Endicott High School is being honored for her interest in Italian and her academic achievement.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo presented Sheridan Ballard with a three-thousand dollar scholarship for her performances in and out of school.

The scholarship is sponsored by the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators.

Only four students across New York State are selected each year for this scholarship; two are for athletic achievement and the other two are academic awards.

Ballard will be attending Boston College in the fall and studying mathematical sciences with a minor in Italian.

Scholarship recipient Sheridan Ballard says, “I’ve been studying Italian for almost six years now, and having an Italian teacher actually from Italy has been a really interesting and rewarding experience. And especially living in Endicott it’s been really interesting to learn about the roots here, in addition to the Italian language.”

Interestingly enough, Ballard does not have any Italian heritage, but that’s not a prerequisite for the award. She is a member of the Italian club, girl scouts, key club, Irish dance, YES Safe Choices, and the UE Orchestra. Ballard says she is aiming to enter public service and become a government statistician.

This is the third year in a row that a UE student has received this scholarship from the Italian-American State Legislators