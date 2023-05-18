BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports multiple arrests after executing search warrants in the City of Binghamton yesterday.

Yesterday, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed warrants on two residences in the City of Binghamton, one was located on Broome Street, the other on Mason Ave.

As a result of the search warrants investigators recovered:

-Approximately 4 ounces (113 grams) of methamphetamine

-A small quantity of fentanyl

-7 Phentermine Hydrochloride pills

–$8,302.00 in suspected drug proceeds (pictured below)

-Items used for weighing, packaging, and cutting narcotics

-An AK47 (7.62 caliber) rifle

-An AR15 (.223 caliber) rifle

-Numerous high-capacity magazines

–Numerous .223 and 7.62 rifle rounds

As a result of the investigations, two people were arrested and charged in connection. Arrested were 26-year-old Valentino F. Mondolfi, and 23-year-old Dominic M. Mondolfi.

Valentino Mondolfi is charged with:

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree (1 count)

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (4 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (3 counts)

-Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (4 counts)

Dominic Mondolfi is charged with:

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (3 counts)

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.