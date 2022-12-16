BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, two individuals were sentenced to state prison for violating their probations.

In January of 2022, Jenelle Beers, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to 5 years of probation after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On numerous occasions, Beers failed to report to her probation officer and failed to comply with the terms and conditions of her probation.

In December of 2021, Tashia Corey, 29, of Endicott, was sentenced to 5 years of probation after also pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Corey failed to report to probation and did not enter a treatment program as directed.

Today, both women were re-sentenced to 2 years in New York State prison.

“Broome County District Attorney’s Office and the Broome County Department of Probation encourage individuals to take advantage of the services that are available to assist them in becoming productive members of society. However, criminal defendants do not get unlimited chances,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.