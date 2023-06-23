ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The weekend is full of storylines, but none quite like two golfers who have overcome disabilities to make their dreams a reality.

In fact, his first PGA tournament appearance was here at En-joie back in 1989.

What started as bonding time with his father, quickly developed into a passion for competition.

“I kind of got a knack for it. I was doing a lot of swimming at the time too and you know, when i swam, if I won, I won a ribbon, but if I played golf I got a trophy and that made that decision really easier.”

He says even as a kid, his parents used to drop him off at the golf course at 8 in the morning and wouldn’t pick him up until 6 in the evening.

Mayfair says he’s always been content being by himself, but it wasn’t until 2019 that he understood why.

He says his wife Tami started picking up on his quirks and the way he acted, and urged him to get tested for autism.

“It took me a few weeks to finally sit down and read the results. But when I did, it was like a weight was lifted from my shoulders. It made sense to me why I did so good in some classes in school and why I didn’t do good in others and why I love the game of golf so much.”

Mayfield saw a neuropsychologist and was officially diagnosed with high functioning autism spectrum disorder in 2019.

Since then, he says he learns something new about himself every day and keeps playing to show the world, and the autistic community that you can do whatever you set your mind to.

Another diamond in the rough at this year’s tournament is Logan Knowles, who was born with cerebral palsy and has spent his life upending people’s expectations.

Logan played in this year’s Pro-Am to show off his ability, and to raise awareness for the Seahorse school for disabled children in Mexico.

“In Mexico, if you’re born with a disability, you’re not allowed to attend public school. So, we are becoming that voice. So they can go to school, have friends and get education at the same time.”

Both golfers says that in the end, they want to show that anything is possible, and its mind over matter.

Mayfair finished his first round today shooting a 72, even par with 3 birdies.

And by competing in the Pro-Am yesterday, Knowles became the first ever player born with a disability to play in the event.