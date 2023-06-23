BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – McIntosh employees got revved up for an upcoming race recently.

Racecar drivers from Turner Motorsports made a pit stop at the McIntosh Laboratory in Binghamton this week.

The team stopped by to show off the car they will be racing this weekend at Watkins Glen.

Sponsored by McIntosh, the crew will be driving a BMW M4 GT3 in a six hour endurance race.

Driver Chandler Hull says a road track like Watkins Glen is where the car shines best.

“The uphill section through Watkins Glen is flat out, we are in fifth gear, and we are just pushed down into the road. The guardrails there create a little tunnel and on the backside of it. We get shot out onto a long straight away before a huge break zone into the bus stop. It is a thrill every single lap and I love doing it,” he said.

The team is set to race Sunday as a part of a four round endurance series, just one of ten total races they are participating in this year.