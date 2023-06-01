BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s First Friday Art Walk features a pair of pop-up exhibitions and a photographers first solo exhibition.

Truth Pharm, located at 49 Pine Street in Binghamton, is hosting “Artivism,” a pop-up art show and open house.

The event is both outside in the parking lot, and inside Truth Pharm’s recently renovated 3 suite office space.

Inside there are hundreds of works of art.

Many have been donated by local artists and will be available through a silent auction.

Others were created during Truth Pharm’s Community Art Hours, which are low-barrier, accessible art-making events.

Mia Hause runs those classes.

“A lot of folks in our community are people who are dealing with grief or dealing with substance use disorder. It’s a population of people that often doesn’t have the opportunity to do things like make art. So, we like to provide that for them,” she says.

Those community art pieces will be available for a flat fee of 15 dollars as a fundraiser for Truth harm.

Out in the parking lot, there will be an open mic show, raffle baskets, refreshments and a food truck.