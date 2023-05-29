GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Greene celebrated Memorial Day with a parade followed by a remembrance ceremony.

The parade started at 10 a.m. and processed to the Sylvan Lawn Cemetery for a ceremony afterwards.

This year’s guest speaker at the ceremony was Senator Peter Oberacker and the oldest member of American Legion Post 692 who is just one month shy of turning 100.

During the procession, the parade paused and placed a wreath at the All Veterans Memorial and tossed another into the Chenango River to honor those who gave their lives at Pearl Harbor and at sea.

At the ceremony, local boy scout troops presented the colors, followed by the playing of the national Anthem by the Greene High School band.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle volley from the Honor Guard and the playing of Taps to honor the deceased veterans.