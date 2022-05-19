VESTAL, NY – A community event to raise money for the war in Ukraine is being held Saturday, May 21st.

Together For Ukraine, an organization founded in 2014, is hosting a 5K to raise funds for those who have been devastated by the war.



The event will begin at the Coal House in Vestal and the course weaves participants through the Rail Trail.



President of Together for Ukraine, Anatoliy Pradun is a Vestal resident and says there’s no better place for a race than the Rail Trail. Anatoliy was born in Ukraine and moved to Binghamton with his family when he was sixteen.



He says when the war broke out, he didn’t sleep for a week. The funds raised from the event will go to Ukrainians who have been separated from their families because of the invasion.

President of the Together for Ukraine Foundation Anatoliy Pradun says, “We will be more focusing on helping children. Children’s camps in Ukraine, resettlement and refugees, that’s basically our primary goals right now. In the beginning, yes, the need was so urgent for medical supplies, first aid kits, tourniquets and a lot of medical supplies basically. But now we are pivoting more into different, focusing more on different long term projects.”

Roughly sixty people are currently registered Anatoliy says he hopes to have at least one-hundred participants. If you have a disability, but still want to partake in the event, accommodations will be made.



The race starts at 10 a.m. To register for Saturday’s event, you can visit https://togetherforukraine.us/.

The pre-registration fee is thirty-five dollars and same day registration is forty-dollars.

The sponsors for the event include:

Hatala Orthodontics

Miller Auto

Budget auto

Auto smart

P&J Corp

Upstate Concrete Coatings

Spiedie & Rib Pit

Driven automotive

Tanks auto

State Farm -Chris Palmer

Ziebart

Basha’s Lebanese Grill

Christine Marchuska

Upfront auto clinic

Euro foods

Deninis Constitution



For more information, you can call 221-3727.