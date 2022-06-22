ENDICOTT, NY – A new thrift store cut the ribbon today in the town of Endicott today.

OWTO or Out With The Old is a business that acquires their merchandise through estate sales and property liquidation.

The company buys furniture and other hardware on sale and sells them to the public at an even more discounted price.

Owner Tony Pugh says his goal is to repurpose the products to support the community, especially in the current state of the economy

Pugh says that part of OWTO’s mission is to promote sustainability.

He says that through estate liquidation, less items are sent to the landfill and more are furnishing homes.

“Especially with the economy in this day in age, you can come here and buy a chair for five bucks, the same chair you can go to Dollar General or somewhere and get it for thirty you know what I mean? Definitely will help create a little bit of space in people’s budgets for them and get solid, good used stuff, some of it is even brand new for you know, forty, fifty, sixty percent off normal retail so,” he said.

The public is encouraged to stop by and look around OWTO, located at 111 West Main Street Endicott.

They can also be found on Facebook at OWTO Service Group Estate Services.