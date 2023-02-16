BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Binghamton Police Department, there has been a recent uptick in larcenies from vehicles in the City of Binghamton.

Police are saying to always lock unattended vehicles when parking on city streets and on private property.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to remove all valuable items from their vehicles before leaving them parked, including: bookbags/bags, tools, and electronic devices.

BPD says it is also investigating recent catalytic converter thefts from vehicles parked on Binghamton City streets.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity observed in their neighborhoods.

“The community plays a vital role in assisting the Police Department with generating information on active criminal investigations,” said Captain Cory Minor.

Anyone with information on these larcenies is encouraged to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.