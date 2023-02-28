TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, February 26th, 31-year-old Michael Kimball led police on a chase through Binghamton and into the Town of Dickinson.

Kimball was driving a stolen Chevrolet Silverado.

He ignored lights and sirens of three different agencies and led police northbound up Chenango Street before colliding into a pickup truck that was partially blocking the roadway.

The pickup truck was placed in the road by Robert Parks, a family member of the owner of the stolen Silverado. Following the collision, Parks ran up to the truck and got in a scuffle with Kimball through the driver’s side window.

Kimball then reversed, dragging Parks across the pavement, before speeding off northbound on Chenango.

Parks received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Kimball continued to flee from police onto Beacon Street, Kirkwood Avenue, Rochelle Road, and Dickinson Avenue before ending the pursuit on a dirt path.

He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 3rd Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

19 Traffic Tickets

He was transported to the Binghamton Police Headquarters.