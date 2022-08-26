BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Sergeant attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled from the scene. A pursuit ensued into the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal, and back into the City of Binghamton. The pursuit was then terminated due to the reckless driving of of the suspect and the population of the area.

Later on, the Sergeant came upon a motor vehicle accident involving the stolen vehicle and another car at the intersection of Court St. and Water St. Two suspects fled from the stolen vehicle but were captured shortly after.

Morgan Schoonmaker, 26 of Syracuse, was the passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody immediately as she fled.

Corey Murry, 31 of Syracuse, was deemed the driver of the vehicle. He was located in the area and taken into custody as well.

An investigation revealed that within the stolen vehicle, Murry and Schoonmaker reportedly possessed quantities of heroin, cocaine, and Oxycodone pills.

Murry was also found to have a suspended New York State permit and was on parole.

Murry racked up the following charges:

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Assault

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Resisting Arrest

Numerous Traffic Violations

Schoonmaker was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.

The two were taken for arraignment at the City of Binghamton Court.