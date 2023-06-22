BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was a very emotional day at the Southern Tier Independence Center today as the disability rights organization celebrates its 40th anniversary and prepares to say good bye to its longtime leader.

Maria Dibble co-founded STIC with Frank Pennisi in 1983.

It began with 4 employees and an initial budget of 100 thousand dollars.

Today, it employs over 600 people with a budget of 17 million and a plethora of programs for people with differing abilities.

Dibble, who has been blind since birth, has gained a statewide reputation for being a fierce advocate for accessibility and independent living.

Today, she announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

Dibble says her father taught her to fight for her rights.

“If you believe in something, stand up for what you believe in. That has always governed what I’ve done all through my life and that’s what’s kept me strong, even in times of adversity. When people were sending me death threats because of our position on closing Broome Developmental Center and things like that,” she said.

Dibble’s successor was also announced, Jennifer Watson who has worked at STIC for the past 21 years.

Afterward, everyone gathered outside to release biodegradable dove-shaped balloons into the sky.