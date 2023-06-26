ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State is cracking down on unlicensed marijuana businesses, and has seized over 11 million dollars worth of illicit products in just 2 weeks.

Since June 7th, the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance have conducted inspections at 33 storefronts in New York City, Ithaca and here in Greater Binghamton.

Last week, Royal Vapes and B-Millz in both Endicott and Conklin were raided for selling illegal products, and received notices of violation.

Those businesses are now required to appear at an administrative hearing where fines and penalties will be determined.

If illicit activity continues, OCM can petition the State Supreme Court to to have the location padlocked shut until the business complies.