NINEVEH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are currently looking for a missing person out of Nineveh, New York.

21-year-old Judy Benjamin was last seen at her residence on Thorn Hill Road on February 5th.

She was wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants.

According to police, Benjamin is 5’4″ and weigh about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400.